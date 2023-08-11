News & Insights

Commodities

Vietnam has up to 8 mln tns of rice for export this year - minister

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

August 11, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

By Khanh Vu

HANOI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam has 7 million to 8 million metric tons of rice for export this year, state media reported on Friday.

Rice output this year is expected to be 27 million to 28 million metric tons, the agriculture minister, Le Minh Hoan, said in a report cited by the Vietnam News Agency.

Hoan said output was sufficient for ensuring domestic food security in what was last year the world's third-largest rice exporter, after India and Thailand.

Rice exports from Vietnam in the first seven months of this year rose 21% from a year earlier to 4.89 million tons, according government data. Its shipments totalled 7.1 million tons last year.

India, which accounts for more than 40% of the global rice trade, last month ordered a halt to its largest export category to calm domestic prices, sending global prices to 15-year high and stoking concern over already high global food inflation.

Prices of Vietnam's 5% broken rice RI-VNBKN5-P1 hit $630-$640 per metric ton on Friday, traders said, adding that trade was quiet as exporters anticipated further price rises.

Vietnam's trade minister last week said the surge in global rice prices offered an opportunity to increase exports but stressed the need to ensure domestic food security.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.