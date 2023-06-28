Vietnam H1 rice exports up 22.2% y/y

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-June period are estimated to have risen about 22.2% from a year earlier to 4.27 million tonnes, government data showed on Thursday.

Revenue from rice exports in the same period is seen up 34.7% at $2.3 billion. June rice exports from Vietnam, one of the world's leading shippers of the grain, were estimated at 650,000 tonnes, worth $383 million.

