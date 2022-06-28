Vietnam H1 rice exports at 3.5 mln T, up 16.2% y/y -stats office

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in January-June are estimated to have risen 16.2% from a year earlier to 3.5 million tonnes, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 4.6% to $1.72 billion.

June rice exports from Vietnam, the world's leading shipper of the grain, likely totalled 750,000 tonnes, worth $370 million.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)

