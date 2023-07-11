Vietnam H1 exports down 12% y/y at $164.7 bln - customs dept

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports in the first half of this year fell 12% from a year earlier to $164.7 billion, government customs data released on Tuesday showed.

Imports in the January-June period fell 18.4% to $151.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $12.9 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

In June, exports rose 5% from May to $29.4 billion, while imports were up 1.3% at $26.4 billion, the department said.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)

