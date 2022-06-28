Vietnam H1 coffee exports up 21.7% y/y at 1.03 mln T -statistics office
HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have increased 21.7% in the first six months of this year from a year earlier to 1.03 million tonnes, equal to 17.2 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Wednesday.
Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, rose 50% to $2.3 billion in the first half, the agency said.
The country's coffee shipments in June are estimated at 145,000 tonnes, valued at $335 million.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)
((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Japan Airlines eyes replacement of 767s, regional jets - executive
- METALS-Copper slides to lowest since March 2021 on firm dollar, slowdown fears
- VEGOILS-Palm hovers near over five-month low on losses in crude, rival oils
- INSIGHT-From war to wild weather, global crop problems point to years of high food prices