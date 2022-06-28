Commodities

Vietnam H1 coffee exports up 21.7% y/y at 1.03 mln T -statistics office

Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have increased 21.7% in the first six months of this year from a year earlier to 1.03 million tonnes, equal to 17.2 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Wednesday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, rose 50% to $2.3 billion in the first half, the agency said.

The country's coffee shipments in June are estimated at 145,000 tonnes, valued at $335 million.

