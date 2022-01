HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry has licensed three local pharmaceutical firms to produce COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir pills, state media said on Thursday.

The firms are Boston Pharma, Stella and Mekophar, Tien Phong newspaper cited the ministry as saying.

