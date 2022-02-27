Vietnam Feb trade deficit at $2.33 bln after imports jump -statistics office

Adds industrial production, consumer prices data

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of $2.33 billion in February after imports rose more sharply than exports, government data released on Monday showed.

Exports in February rose 13.2% from a year earlier to $22.95 billion, while imports gained 21.9% to $25.28 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

For the first two months of 2022, exports increased 10.2% from a year earlier to $53.79 billion, while imports were up 15.9% to $54.73 billion, translating into a trade deficit of $940 million, according to the report.

Vietnam's industrial production index in February rose 8.5% from a year earlier, the GSO said, adding that consumer prices in the month rose 1.42% year on year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

