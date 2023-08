HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Black Spade Acquisition BSAQ.A, a Hong Kong-based blank-cheque company, on Thursday approved a merger with Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast, allowing the carmaker to list in the United States this year.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)

