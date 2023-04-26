News & Insights

Vietnam EV maker VinFast gets fresh funding pledges of $2.5 bln - statement

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 26, 2023 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, April 26 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast said on Wednesday it had got a fresh round of funding pledges worth $2.5 billion for its future development.

Of the pledges, $1 billion will be provided as a grant from its founder Pham Nhat Vuong within the next year, the company said in a statement. Its parent Vingroup VIC.HM will provide a grant of $500 million and a $1 billion loan with maturity of up to five years.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, writing by Khanh Vu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.