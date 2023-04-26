Vietnam EV maker VinFast gets fresh funding pledges of $2.5 bln - statement

HANOI, April 26 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast said on Wednesday it had got a fresh round of funding pledges worth $2.5 billion for its future development.

Of the pledges, $1 billion will be provided as a grant from its founder Pham Nhat Vuong within the next year, the company said in a statement. Its parent Vingroup VIC.HM will provide a grant of $500 million and a $1 billion loan with maturity of up to five years.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, writing by Khanh Vu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.