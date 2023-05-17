News & Insights

US Markets
BSAQ

Vietnam EV maker Vinfast expects to break even by end-2024 - founder

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

May 17, 2023 — 12:09 am EDT

Written by Phuong Nguyen and Kevin Krolicki for Reuters ->

Adds background on SPAC, VinFast funding from Vingroup

HANOI, May 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast expects to break even by the end of 2024, its founder said on Wednesday.

Vinfast will also launch an EV-pickup truck and a city or "mini car" as future models, Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM and founder of its auto unit VinFast, told investors at the company's annual general meeting.

VinFast said earlier this month that it would list in the United States via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Black Spade Acquisition Co BSAQ.N.

Black Spade is a Hong Kong-based SPAC, which listed on the NYSE in July 2021 with a plan to merge, within two years, with a company ideally in the entertainment business, according to its website.

VinFast, which is looking to break into the U.S. and European markets for electric cars, had earlier received funding pleges of $2.5 billion from Vingroup, Vietnam's largest conglomerate, and its founder, Vuong, Vietnam's first billionaire.

VinFast's SPAC deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi and Kevin Krolicki in Singapore; Editing by Martin Petty and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSAQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.