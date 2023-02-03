US Markets

Vietnam EV-maker VinFast delays first U.S. car deliveries to late Feb

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 03, 2023 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast said on Friday it will delay deliveries to its first customers in the United States to the second half of February after it finishes updating the vehicles with latest software.

The Vietnamese company, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, started to ship its first batch of 999 electric vehicles in November last year but has not delivered them to customers yet. The second batch will be shipped to the U.S. in the second quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

