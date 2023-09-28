Vietnam estimates Q3 GDP growth of 5.33% y/y

Adds details

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product is expected to have grown 5.33% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Friday.

The reading would be faster than an expansion of 4.05% in the second quarter, but slower than a growth of 13.71% in the same period last year.

Second quarter GDP growth was revised down from 4.14%.

Industrial production in September rose 5.1% from a year earlier, while exports in the month rose 4.6% year on year to $25.97 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

Retail sales of goods and services rose 7.5% in September from a year earlier, and consumer prices were up 3.66%, the GSO said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

