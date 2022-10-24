Vietnam dong up slightly after c.bank raises policy rates

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese dong VND= gained 0.08% against the dollar early on Tuesday after the central bank raised its policy rate by 100 basis points.

At 02:15 GMT, the dong traded at 24.810 against the dollar, from its previous close of 24,830. So far this year, the dong has fallen 9%, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation. Vietnam's benchmark stock index .VNI opened down 0.7% to 978, the lowest since November, 2020.

