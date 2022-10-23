Vietnam dong hits new record low, shares down 0.9%

HANOI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese dong VND= fell 0.04% against the dollar early on Monday, hitting a fresh record low.

At 0245 GMT, the dong VND= traded at 24.830 against the dollar, from its previous record low close of 24.820 on Friday. It has fallen for 13 consecutive sessions.

So far this year, the dong has fallen 9%, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's series of hefty rises to interest rates to tame inflation.

Vietnam's benchmark index .VNI opened down 0.8% to 1,011, the lowest since Oct. 11, as sentiment remains weak while traders stay on the sideline to wait for more Q3 earning results.

The central bank on Oct. 17 widened the exchange rate trading band to 5.0% from 3.0%, following a sharp fall in the dong currency resulting from fluctuations in the global market.

