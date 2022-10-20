Vietnam dong falls to record low for 11th straight session

HANOI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese dong VND= hit a new record low against the dollar on Thursday for an eleventh consecutive session.

At 04:02 GMT, the dong VND= traded at 24,510 against the dollar, compared with its previous close of 24,450 the day before. It fell to a record 24,520 per dollar in earlier trade on Thursday

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

