Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup sells stake and assets in Vincom Retail for $1.6 bln

By Phuong Nguyen

HANOI/SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM has sold a 41.5% stake and other assets in its retail unit, Vincom Retail VRE.HM, for $1.6 billion, a company official said on Monday, in one of the biggest M&A deals in Vietnam in recent years.

As a result of the deal, Vingroup holds an 18.8% stake in Vincom Retail but the shopping mall operator is no longer a Vingroup unit, a filing by Vingroup to the authorities on Monday showed.

Shares in Vincom jumped 7% to their highest level in nearly a month, at 27,550 dong ($1.11) per share, on Monday afternoon, LSEG data showed.

Assets sold as part of the deal include Vingroup-owned SDI Trading Development and Investment Ltd, owner of Sado Trading Commercial JSC, which holds the 41.5% stake in Vincom Retail, Vingroup's chief investment officer Anh Ta told an analysts' call.

The buyers are domestic partners with no individual parties holding more than 25%, Ta added, declining to provide further details.

"This is part of Vingroup's capital allocation strategy to redeploy capital from relatively more mature businesses to those with higher growth potential," Ta said.

"The divestment of a 55% interest in SDI is expected to be complete within March, with the (sale of the rest of SDI) to be completed within six months. We expect to receive cash accordingly," Ta added.

The deal is not expected to affect the strategic direction of Vincom Retail, Ta said.

The 41.5% stake in Vincom Retail was worth around $1 billion on Monday, according to LSEG data, making it one of the largest merger and acquisition transactions in Vietnam in recent years.

Reuters reported in March last year that Vingroup was in discussions to sell its stake in Vincom, which owns 83 shopping malls in Vietnam - a country that grew 5% last year and emerged as Asia's fastest growing economy. Vincom Retail shares have gained 18.2% so far this year.

($1 = 24,715.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Susan Fenton)

((Phuong.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.