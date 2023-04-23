News & Insights

Vietnam central bank plans loan restructuring for struggling businesses

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

April 23, 2023 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank will restructure loans for some businesses facing difficulties, including delaying loan repayments, the government said, as it seeks to shore up a slowing economy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the State Bank of Vietnam to draft the decision with a view to increasing the number of firms subjected to restructuring, and extending the timeframe over which it happens, the government said in a statement at the weekend.

Several companies in Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, have been struggling amid weakening global demand, with exports falling 11.9% in the first quarter of this year.

Vietnam's economic growth slowed to 3.32% in the January-March period, against a 5.92% year-on-year expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chinh at a weekend meeting with the central bank also called for commercial banks to cut lending interest rates to support businesses and households.

The central bank last month cut several policy rates to support growth amid global uncertainty.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623; Reuters Messaging: khanh.vu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.