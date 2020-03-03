Vietnam carrier Vietjet to halt flights to S. Korea over coronavirus
HANOI, March 4 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Vietjet Air VJC.HM will suspend flights to destinations in South Korea from Saturday over coronavirus concerns, the carrier said.
Vietnam has suspended visa-free travel for South Koreans, and airlines Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM have both suspended South Korea flights.
"Vietjet earlier scaled down the number of flights to South Korea," the carrier said on its website on Wednesday.
"The suspension is effective from March 7."
Last week, Vietnam said its entire tally of 16 infected people had been cured and released from hospitals, with no new cases since Feb. 13.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
((haphuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to coronavirus case - report
- Mauritius blocks some Italian visitors over coronavirus concerns -Alitalia
- Singapore commodity firm Agritrade International put under interim judicial management
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Chesapeake Energy, Salesforce.com