Vietnam carrier Vietjet to halt flights to S. Korea over coronavirus

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Budget carrier Vietjet Air will suspend flights to destinations in South Korea from Saturday over coronavirus concerns, the carrier said.

Vietnam has suspended visa-free travel for South Koreans, and airlines Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM have both suspended South Korea flights.

"Vietjet earlier scaled down the number of flights to South Korea," the carrier said on its website on Wednesday.

"The suspension is effective from March 7."

Last week, Vietnam said its entire tally of 16 infected people had been cured and released from hospitals, with no new cases since Feb. 13.

