US Markets

Vietnam car maker Vinfast launches Australian R&D centre

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, VinFast, said on Friday it has opened a research and development centre in the Australian city of Melbourne, in a move to support the company's plans for international expansion.

HANOI, June 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, VinFast, said on Friday it has opened a research and development centre in the Australian city of Melbourne, in a move to support the company's plans for international expansion.

The centre will have a staff of nearly 100 people and initially focus on developing both gasoline-driven and electric cars, VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, said in a press statement.

The company said late last month it would start the mass production of its first electric models next year at its plant in Vietnam and will target the U.S. market.

VinFast said it will use battery cells made by South Korea’s LG Chem.

Vinfast, which sold its first gasoline-powered cars last year, sold 5,124 vehicles in the local market in the first quarter of this year, putting it in fifth place and ahead of brands such as Mitsubishi, Mazda and Ford.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular