Vietnam c.bank to continue flexible monetary policy in 2023

HANOI, March 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Friday it would keep its monetary policy flexible for the rest of 2023 to maintain macroeconomic stability and keep inflation under control.

It added it would tightly control loans for risk-prone sectors and targets credit growth of 14% to 15% this year.

