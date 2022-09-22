Vietnam c.bank sees 2022 GDP growth of 6.7% to 8.5%, inflation below 4%

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product is expected to grow 6.7% to 8.5% this year while inflation is to be kept below 4%, the State Bank of Vietnam said on Friday.

The central bank said in a statement that it will continue to pursue "flexible monetary policy" to support economic growth while keeping an eye on inflationary risks.

