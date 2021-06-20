Vietnam c.bank says to continue "flexible monetary policy" for rest of year

Vietnam's central bank said on Monday it will continue to pursue a "flexible monetary policy" for the rest of this year to keep inflation under control, maintain macro stability and support an economic recovery.

In an emailed statement, the State Bank of Vietnam also said total lending by banks rose 5.1% as of June 15 from the end of 2020.

