Vietnam c.bank says bank lending as of June 9 up 8.15% from end-2021

Bank lending in Vietnam as of June 9 rose 8.15% from the end of last year, the State Bank of Vietnam said on Wednesday.

The new loans had been funnelled into manufacturing and business projects to support post-pandemic economic recovery, the central bank said in a statement.

For the rest of the year, the central bank will "pursue a flexible monetary policy to keep inflation under control and ensure macroeconomic stability," it said.

