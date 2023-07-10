News & Insights

Vietnam c.bank lowers 2023 credit growth target to 14% from 15%

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

July 10, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

Adds c.bank quote in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4

HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank on Monday lowered its 2023 credit growth target to 14% from 15% to supply more funds to the economy, it said.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) "adjusted the credit growth target to provide more capital to meet the needs of the economy in a timely manner, but at the same time remained cautious about inflation risks," it said in a statement.

The SBV had raised caps on credit growth late last year to boost lending for some banks without encouraging excessive lending.

Vietnam in 2012 saw a crisis of non-performing loans that was blamed for putting the brakes on several years of booming growth in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.