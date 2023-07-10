Vietnam c.bank lowers 2023 credit growth target to 14% from 15%

Adds c.bank quote in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4

HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank on Monday lowered its 2023 credit growth target to 14% from 15% to supply more funds to the economy, it said.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) "adjusted the credit growth target to provide more capital to meet the needs of the economy in a timely manner, but at the same time remained cautious about inflation risks," it said in a statement.

The SBV had raised caps on credit growth late last year to boost lending for some banks without encouraging excessive lending.

Vietnam in 2012 saw a crisis of non-performing loans that was blamed for putting the brakes on several years of booming growth in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub.

