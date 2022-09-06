Vietnam c.bank lifts cap on credit growth for some banks

Contributor
Phuong Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on Tuesday it had adjusted a limit on credit growth for 2022 for some banks, based on their latest operational results, market developments and proposals.

HANOI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on Tuesday it had adjusted a limit on credit growth for 2022 for some banks, based on their latest operational results, market developments and proposals.

The central bank has notified those banks, it said in a statement, but did not say which ones. It said credit growth was at 9.91% against end-2021 and the SBV is targeting 14% credit growth for 2022.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters