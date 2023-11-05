News & Insights

Vietnam c.bank governor: won't remove cap on credit growth in banking system

November 05, 2023 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

Adds quote in paragraph 4, details in paragraphs 3-5

HANOI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank will not remove its cap on annual credit growth in the local banking system, governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.

Hong said removing the cap, which is set at 14% for this year, could result in excessive lending, noting the ratio of bank loans to gross domestic product in Vietnam is already high.

Banks' total lending as of Oct 27 rose 7.1% from the end of last year, according to the central bank.

"Credit growth in the first 10 months of this year was lower than expected as demand for loans from businesses was weak," Hong told parliament in Hanoi.

Last week, Hong said Vietnam was seeking to boost credit growth by encouraging domestic consumption, adding that a recovery in the real estate market would also help support the growth.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.