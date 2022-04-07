Vietnam automaker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO

April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's automaker Vinfast said on Thursday it has submitted a draft registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The company, which is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, said it has not yet determined the size and price range for the IPO. [https://bit.ly/37pdvpx]

