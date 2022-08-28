Vietnam August trade surplus widens to $2.42 bln - statistics office

HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported a trade surplus of $2.42 billion in August, widening from a surplus of $1.08 billion in July, government data released on Monday showed.

Exports in August rose 22.1% from a year earlier to $33.38 billion, while imports were up 12.4% to $30.96 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

For the first eight months of this year, exports rose 17.3% from a year earlier to $250.80 billion, while imports were up 13.6% to $246.84 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.96 billion for the period, it said.

GSO monthly trade data is often subject to revision in the following month.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

