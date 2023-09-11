Vietnam Aug trade surplus at $3.44 bln - customs dept

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports in August rose 9.0% from July to $32.76 billion while imports were up 8.6% to $29.32 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.44 billion, government customs data released on Monday showed.

On an annual basis over the first eight months of this year, exports fell 9.8% to $228.17 billion, and imports fell 15.9% to $208.07 billion. That resulted in a surplus of $20.1 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

