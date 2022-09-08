Commodities

Vietnam Aug rice exports up 23.2% m/m at 718,081 tonnes - customs

Phuong Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Vietnam's rice exports in August rose 23.2% from the previous month to 718,081 tonnes, government customs data showed.

The country's rice exports in the first eight months of the year rose 20.7% year on year to 4.8 million tonnes valued at $2.3 billion, it said.

