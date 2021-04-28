Vietnam April trade deficit seen at $1.5 bln; industrial output up 24.1%

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's likely recorded a trade deficit of $1.5 billion in April, swinging from a surplus of $1.2 billion in March, government data released on Thursday showed.

Exports in April were estimated up 44.9% from a year earlier to $25.5 billion, while imports were seen up 43.5% to $27.0 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The GSO traditionally releases data before the end of the reporting period and its trade data is often subject to significant revision.

For the first four months of this year, Vietnam’s exports likely rose 28.3% from a year earlier to $103.9 billion, while imports were likely up 30.8% to $102.61 billion, the GSO said, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.29 billion.

According to the GSO, Vietnam’s industrial output in April rose 24.1% from a year earlier.

Vietnam’s consumer prices in April rose 2.7% from a year earlier and were up 1.29% from December, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

