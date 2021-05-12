Commodities

Vietnam April coffee exports down 22.1% m/m, rice up 45.1%

Phuong Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YEN DUONG

Vietnam's coffee exports in April were down 22.1% from March at 132,111 tonnes, while rice exports in the same period rose 45.1% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Wednesday showed.

For the first four months of 2021, Vietnam exported 584,981 tonnes of coffee, down 14.3% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in the Jan-Apr period rose 7.3% to around $1.1 billion, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in April were up 45.1% from the previous month at 782,159 tonnes, the statement said.

The country's rice exports in the first four months fell 6.9% year on year to 1.97 million tonnes, it said.

