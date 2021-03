Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, RDIF says

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the shot globally, said on Tuesday in a statement on the Sputnik V website.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 56 countries, it said.

Vietnam's health ministry said last month that a medical panel had recommended Sputnik V and Moderna's MRNA.O vaccine for use.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Anton Zverev; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

