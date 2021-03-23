US Markets
MRNA

Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, RDIF says

Contributors
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Anton Zverev Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENY KOZYREV

Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the shot globally, said on Tuesday in a statement on the Sputnik V website.

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the shot globally, said on Tuesday in a statement on the Sputnik V website.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 56 countries, it said.

Vietnam's health ministry said last month that a medical panel had recommended Sputnik V and Moderna's MRNA.O vaccine for use.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Anton Zverev; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular