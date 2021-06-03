Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19 -media

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI

Vietnam has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19, local media reported on Friday.

HANOI, June 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19, local media reported on Friday.

The decision to approve the vaccine was signed by Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong, online newspaper VnExpress reported. The coronavirus vaccine is the third Vietnam has approved, after AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters