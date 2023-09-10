Vietnam Airlines To Sign Multi-billion-dollar Deal To Buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Boeing and Vietnam Airlines will sign a multi-billion-dollar proposal acceptance to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that will benefit both countries by supporting U.S. manufacturing jobs and providing aircraft to support Vietnam's growing travel and tourism industry as they aspire to become a leading aviation hub, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal is will support over 33,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United States.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Vietnam Airlines will sign an initial agreement to buy about 50 Boeing 737 Max jets in a deal valued at $10 billion.

The United States and Vietnam announced new deals and partnerships as U.S. President Joe Biden visited Hanoi on Sunday.

The White House said that the Arizona-based Amkor Technology will announce the commencement of operations at its state-of-the art factory in Bac Ninh Province in October 2023. Total investment for the project is $1.6 billion. California-based Synopsys is launching a semiconductor design and incubation center in collaboration with Saigon Hi-Tech Park. California-based Marvell will announce that it will establish a semiconductor design center in Ho Chi Minh City.

The White House also said that Microsoft and Truthing Social will announce an agreement to develop a generative AI-based solution tailored for Vietnam and emerging markets. NVIDIA is partnering with FPT, Viettel, and VinGroup to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive, and healthcare industries. Meta Platforms and the Vietnam National Innovation Center will announce the Vietnam Innovation Challenge, a program to promote digital transformation among small and medium enterprises.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.