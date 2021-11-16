Commodities

Vietnam Airlines to launch regular non-stop flights to U.S. From Nov 28

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

Vietnam Airlines will launch its first non-stop commercial flights to the United States from Nov. 28, Vietnamese state media reported on Tuesday.

HANOI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM will launch its first non-stop commercial flights to the United States from Nov. 28, Vietnamese state media reported on Tuesday.

The flag-carrier will initially conduct two flights per week between Ho Chi Minh City and San Francisco, using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

(; Editing by Martin Petty)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular