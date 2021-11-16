Vietnam Airlines to launch regular non-stop flights to U.S. From Nov 28

HANOI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM will launch its first non-stop commercial flights to the United States from Nov. 28, Vietnamese state media reported on Tuesday.

The flag-carrier will initially conduct two flights per week between Ho Chi Minh City and San Francisco, using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

(; Editing by Martin Petty)

