Vietnam Airlines Selects 50 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said that Vietnam Airlines has selected the 737 MAX family to expand its single-aisle fleet, with a commitment to order 50 737-8 airplanes.

The commitment was announced during a signing ceremony with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House officials and Vietnamese government leaders on Monday, September 11.

The carrier currently operates a fleet of 15 787 Dreamliner jets and serves over 50 destinations in 17 countries.

The White House said on Sunday that Boeing and Vietnam Airlines would sign a multi-billion-dollar proposal acceptance to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The deal will support more than 33,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United States.

