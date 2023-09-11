News & Insights

Markets
BA

Vietnam Airlines Selects 50 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

September 11, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said that Vietnam Airlines has selected the 737 MAX family to expand its single-aisle fleet, with a commitment to order 50 737-8 airplanes.

The commitment was announced during a signing ceremony with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House officials and Vietnamese government leaders on Monday, September 11.

The carrier currently operates a fleet of 15 787 Dreamliner jets and serves over 50 destinations in 17 countries.

The White House said on Sunday that Boeing and Vietnam Airlines would sign a multi-billion-dollar proposal acceptance to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The deal will support more than 33,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.