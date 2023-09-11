News & Insights

Vietnam Air inks $7.8 bln deal for Boeing 737 max planes, White House says

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

September 11, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that Vietnam Airlines' HVN.HM deal to buy 50 737 Max jets from U.S. planemaker Boeing BA.N is worth $7.8 billion.

The statement confirms the deal value that Reuters had reported on Sunday, citing a source. Reuters also previously reported Boeing's plan to sell the jets to Vietnam Air.

Boeing and Vietnam Airlines did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The deal between the two companies was announced by the White House on Sunday.

Vietnam was the world's fifth fastest-growing aviation market in 2022 when it lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which predicts the country will serve 150 million air transport passengers by 2035.

Boeing also has a deal with Vietnam Airlines' rival VietJet VJC.HM for the sale of 200 of its 737 MAX planes.

U.S. President Joe Biden is currently on a visit to Hanoi, with top company executives using that opportunity to forge business partnerships.

Other deals unveiled by the White House during Biden's visit included plans by Microsoft MSFT.O to make a "generative AI-based solution tailored for Vietnam and emerging markets", and Nvidia NVDA.O partnering with Vietnam's FPT, Viettel and Vingroup VIC.HM, VinFast's parent company, on AI in the country.

