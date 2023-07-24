Vietnam aims to raise annual raw rare earths output to 2 mln t/yr by 2030

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam aims to raise its rare earths production to more than 2.02 million tonnes of unprocessed minerals a year by 2030, according to a government plan reviewed by Reuters, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to tap one of the world's largest reserves of key industrial metals.

The rare earths will be extracted from nine mines in the northern provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai and Yen Bai, according to the plan signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

