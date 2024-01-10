News & Insights

Commodities

Vietnam 2023 coffee exports down 8.7% y/y at 1.6 mln T - customs

Credit: REUTERS/YEN DUONG

January 10, 2024 — 10:01 pm EST

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in 2023 were 1.6 million metric tons, down 8.7% from a year earlier, government customs data showed on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for the period reached $4.2 billion, up 4.6% against 2022, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Phuong.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.