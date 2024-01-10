Vietnam 2023 coffee exports down 8.7% y/y at 1.6 mln T - customs

HANOI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in 2023 were 1.6 million metric tons, down 8.7% from a year earlier, government customs data showed on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for the period reached $4.2 billion, up 4.6% against 2022, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Phuong.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.