Vietnam 2023 coal imports seen falling 58% to 13.2 mln tonnes - media

March 03, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, March 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to import 13.2 million tonnes of coal this year, state media reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade, down 58% from last year.

Domestic coal output this year is expected to be 44.68 million tonnes, down 10%, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The ministry said in a separate statement on Friday the country would seek to import coal from its traditional suppliers, such as Australia, Indonesia and South Africa, and would explore the possibility to import from Laos.

More than 80% of the coal imported and domestically produced this year will be used for power generation, the report said. The rest is consumed by fertiliser and cement producers.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, reported decade-high economic growth of 8% last year, but economists warned it is facing challenges, with weakening global demand having already impacted its shipments.

