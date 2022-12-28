Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02% vs 2.58% expansion in 2021

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

December 28, 2022 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 8.02% in 2022, faster than an expansion of 2.58% last year, government data released on Thursday showed.

GDP growth in the fourth quarter was 5.92%, slowing from a growth of 13.71% in the third quarter, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.