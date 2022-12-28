Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02% vs 2.58% expansion in 2021

HANOI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 8.02% in 2022, faster than an expansion of 2.58% last year, government data released on Thursday showed.

GDP growth in the fourth quarter was 5.92%, slowing from a growth of 13.71% in the third quarter, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.