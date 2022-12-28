Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

December 28, 2022 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters

HANOI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 8.02% in 2022, the fastest pace annually since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports.

The reading is higher than an official growth target of 6.0%-6.5% and growth last year of just 2.58%, when COVID-19 lockdowns left a dent on the economy and impacted factory activity.

The high annual growth number comes despite fears of a global recession and its impact on demand for exports from Vietnam, a key manufacturer of goods like textiles, footwear and electronics for big-name international brands.

"The economic performance is worth noting amid global economic and political uncertainty and challenges," the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

GDP growth in the fourth quarter was 5.92%, slowing from a growth of 13.71% in the third quarter, the GSO said.

Exports in 2022 were up 10.6% to $371.85 billion, while retail sales rose 19.8%, the GSO said.

Consumer prices in December rose 4.55% from a year earlier, it added.

