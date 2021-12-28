Vietnam 2021 GDP growth slows to 2.58%, vs 2.91% expansion in 2020

Vietnam reported its gross domestic product grew 2.58% in 2021, slowing from a 2.91% expansion in 2020, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The country recorded GDP growth of 5.22% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, rebounding from a contraction of 6.02% in the third quarter, the General Statistics Office said.

