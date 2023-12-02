News & Insights

VietJet, Novus Aviation Capital to establish aircraft financing and leasing firm

HANOI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VietJet Aviation VJC.HM and UAE-based Novus Aviation Capital have entered into a memorandum of understanding to jointly establish an aircraft financing and leasing firm in Vietnam, the budget airline said on Saturday.

The firm will initially provide financing and acquisition of 15 new aircraft ordered by VietJet from Boeing and Airbus, with deliveries scheduled from 2024, it said in a statement.

