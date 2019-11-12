Vietcombank, FWD Group sign 15-year bancassurance partnership

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam and insurer FWD Group said on Tuesday they will establish an exclusive 15-year bancassurance partnership in the Southeast Asian country.

Under the agreement, Vietnam's largest listed lender better known as Vietcombank, will distribute FWD's life insurance products, the companies said in a statement, without providing further financial details of the deal.

The Singapore-based insurer has agreed to purchase Vietcombank-Cardif Life Insurance, a joint venture between the bank and BNP Paribas Cardif, the companies said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, according to the statement.

