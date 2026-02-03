Vienna Insurance Group (BIT:1VIG) Price Target Increased by 25.81% to 67.58

The average one-year price target for Vienna Insurance Group (BIT:1VIG) has been revised to €67.58 / share. This is an increase of 25.81% from the prior estimate of €53.71 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €53.33 to a high of €77.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.95% from the latest reported closing price of €62.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vienna Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VIG is 0.12%, an increase of 22.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.51% to 3,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 519K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VIG by 0.05% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 466K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VIG by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 322K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VIG by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 273K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 272K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VIG by 6.07% over the last quarter.

