Vienna Insurance 2019 pre-tax profit up 7%, proposes 15% dividend hike

Vienna Insurance (VIG) on Tuesday reported a 7.4% increase in 2019 pre-tax profit, helped by solid growth in Poland, the Baltics, Bulgaria and its home market Austria.

The group, which operates in more than 10 eastern European countries, said it plans to increase the dividend payments for 2019 by 15% to 1.15 euros ($1.28) per share and added that profit before tax reached 522 million euros.

VIG said it was not yet possible to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

($1 = 0.8962 euros)

