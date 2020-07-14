Oil

Vienna Airport June passenger numbers down 95%

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Vienna Airport reported a slight increase in passenger numbers in Austria's capital in June compared to April and May as some airlines started to take off again, but compared to the same period last year the number was still down 95%.

The operator said on Tuesday it handled 138,124 passengers in Vienna in June. From mid-March to mid-June, passenger numbers had come down to nearly zero due to the global coronavirus restrictions.

The airports in Malta and Kosice, in which Vienna Airport holds stakes, saw respectively a 99.5% and a 99% decrease in passenger numbers in June compared to last year.

The group said last month that it would scrap landing fees in Vienna until the end of the year to help revive air traffic and boost its revenue.

