Vienam's Dung Quat refinery operator to list on Hanoi or Hochiminh bourses this yr

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical BSR.HNO, the operator of Dung Quat refinery, will list its shares on either the Hanoi or Hochiminh stock exchanges this year, its parent PetroVietnam said on Wednesday.

The listing is part of PetroVietnam's move to sell its stake in the 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the state oil firm said in a statement.

PetroVietnam said Binh Son reported losses of 2.33 trillion dong ($99.9 million) in the first quarter this year, due largely to the impacts of the coronavirus, adding that its struggles will likely continue into the second quarter.

($1 = 23,325 dong)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

